Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson is “perfect” as the Dark Knight in the upcoming ‘The Batman’

Bat-fans are going to have to wait until next year to see it, but until then, they can take some comfort in Zoë Kravitz‘s new comments about The Batman.

Kravitz plays Selena Kyle/Catwoman in the new film, and while she wasn’t giving Variety any spoilers, she tells the trade she’s “seen a little” of director Matt Reeves’ movie.

“Rob is perfect for this role,” she says of co-star Robert Pattinson, who plays the Dark Knight and his alter-ego, Bruce Wayne. “He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” the actress enthuses.

Kravitz also commented, “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it.”

Zoë adds, “I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano, The Batman swings into theaters March 4, 2022.

