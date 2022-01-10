Zendaya warns fans ahead of ﻿’Euphoria’ ﻿season 2 premiere

HBO

Before Euphoria‘s long-awaited season two premiered on Sunday, Zendaya issued a short warning to viewers.

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” the actress, who stars in the teen drama, wrote in an Instagram post just hours before the HBO Max series aired.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support,” Zendaya continued. “All my love, Daya.”

Euphoria follows “a group of high-school students as they navigate a mine field of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world,” as described by HBO Max. The show’s first season debuted in 2019.

