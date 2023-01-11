Zendaya reacts to Golden Globe win after missing awards show

Marcell Rev/HBO

Zendaya won a Golden Globe for her role as Rue on Euphoria, but she wasn’t present to accept the award Tuesday night. In lieu of an onstage acceptance speech, the star shared a few words on Instagram expressing gratitude to those who helped her secure the win for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series.

“I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her. She also thanked her fellow nominees, her Euphoria family and “everyone who has allowed Rue” into their hearts.

“I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift,” Zendaya wrote. “I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you.”

Zendaya beat out Laura Linney (Ozark), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon) for what is now her first Golden Globe award.

