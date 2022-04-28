Zendaya, Halle Berry, Viola Davis featured in ‘People’s’ 2022 “Beautiful” issue

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

People unveiled their 2022 “The Beautiful Issue” on Wednesday, naming Zendaya, Halle Berry and Viola Davis to the magazine’s annual list of “funny, brilliant” women.

“Everything I’ve experienced is what connects me to the world,” said Davis in the issue, who recently released her personal memoir, Finding Me.

Also featured among the list of more than 120 women is Batman star ZoÃ« Kravitz, who let the magazine in on a piece of advice she’d tell her younger self: “Donâ€™t worry, it gets weirder.”

Tracee Ellis Ross also made the list, revealing her secret to what makes her feel beautiful. “I feel most beautiful at around 5pm when I’m fresh-faced, post-moisture mask, while giggling and reaching for a lovely glass of wine,” the black-ish star said.

NAACP Image Award-winner Regina Hall is featured as part of the issue’s breakout group of women, dubbed “Not Just a Pretty Face.” She spoke about her belief that beauty starts from within.

“Beauty’s subjective,” Hall said. “It also fades fast. A beautiful heart — thatâ€™s probably the best way to be beautiful. That beauty lasts long.”

The “Cuties to Beauties” segment shines a light on the “group of dazzling ladies started out as supersweet kids,” like Yara Shahidi and Mickey Guyton.

Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King open up about their 46-year friendship, including the start of it all as news co-workers who were left stranded at their news station due to a thunderstorm.

“We ended up talking all night long,” Winfrey said. “We’ve literally been friends ever since.”

The Beautiful Issue hits stands this Friday.

