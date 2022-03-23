You’ve got a friend in me: Tom Hanks photobombs Pittsburgh wedding

ABC

Tom Hanks has been in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while he’s shooting the film A Man Called Otto, and he’s apparently spreading smiles wherever he goes.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the two-time Oscar winner spotted a wedding party at the Fairmont Pittsburgh on Saturday, and approached photographer Rachel Rowland, explaining, “My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?”

Rowland told the Post-Gazette, “We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock.”

Bride-to-be Grace Gwaltney and her bridesmaids jumped out of their limo and posed for photos with the star. “He was just as wonderful and charming as you’d assume,” Rowland told the paper. “His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too.”

The famous couple wished the bride well, and she was whisked away to walk down the aisle.

Hanks is making the rounds, evidently. Days before, stay-at-home mom Ashley Glass saw Hanks and company shooting the film next door to her Pittsburgh home, and started recording the scrum of crew members and production vehicles. To her shock, the star spotted her and her 2-year-old son Charles, and addressed them through their window.

“Hi, buddy boy!” Hanks said, waving enthusiastically at the tyke. “You gotta see the movie when the time comes.”

“I was in shock, honestly,” she told the paper. “I couldn’t even say anything but, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!'”

What’s more, Tom and Rita apparently posed for pictures with employees of a home improvement store on Monday, when shooting moved to the location.

