You’re a daddy, ‘arry! Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke welcome first child

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Expecto paturnum! ABC News has confirmed that former Harry Potter lead Daniel Radcliffe and longtime actress girlfriend, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-star Erin Darke, are now parents.

A rep for the actor passed along the good news, but didn’t provide any details about whether it was a boy or a girl.

Incidentally, the news comes as the couple, who have been linked since 2012 when they met on the film Kill Your Darlings, were snapped in photos published by the Daily Mail as they pushed a stroller along the sidewalks of New York City.

It is the first child for both 33-year-old Radcliffe and Darke, 38.

