You can say he’s back: Keanu Reeves shoots ’em up in trailer to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Lionsgate

On Thursday, Lionsgate dropped the trailer to the fourth chapter of its hit John Wick franchise. Once again, Keanu Reeves is back as the man in black; he’s still on the run after the events of Chapter 3, when his ally Winston, played by Ian McShane, shot him off a roof to regain control of The Continental hotel.

Evidently all is forgiven, as Winston offers Wick a chance to get the High Table’s target off his back: “The Marquis de Gramont: Challenge him to single combat. Win or lose, it’s a way out.”

It’s Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis who later tells Wick, “If you win, The Table will honor its word: You will have your freedom.”

While Wick awaits his sunrise pistol duel to the death, he dispatches all manner of baddies all over the world — this as the widower apparently gets ready to be remarried. “A man has to look his best when it’s time to get married. Or buried,” Laurence Fishburne‘s Bowery King instructs him, offering a sharp — and likely bulletproof — new suit.

The movie also stars Avengers: Endgame‘s Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and martial arts legend and Rogue One star Donnie Yen.

Sanada‘s Shimazu tells Wick, “I want you to have peace. But a good death only comes after a good life,” to which Baba Yaga replies, “You and I left ‘a good life’ behind a long time ago, my friend.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 debuts in theaters and IMAX March 24, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.