“You can be the destroyer of this world…or its savior”: See The Rock in the first full ‘Black Adam’ trailer

Â© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goes god mode in the new trailer for Black Adam, his eagerly anticipated DC Comics adaptation.

“I was a slave until I died. Then I was re-born a god…Now I kneel before no one,” the anti-hero intones.

Johnson’s impossibly powerful figure ends up on Earth, where he meets up with heroes including Aldis Hodge‘s Hawkman, Noah Centineo‘s speedy Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell‘s wind-controlling Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as the psychic Doctor Fate.

Suffice it to say, Adam’s outlook on life doesn’t gel with the usual superhero type. “In this world, you have heroes, and there are villains. Heroes don’t kill people,” Hawkman tells him.

“Well, I do,” Adam replies.

Fate tells Adam, “My vision has shown me the future. You have two choices: You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior. That’s up to you.”

Along the way, the trailer shows Johnson dispatching all manner of baddies — including a guy who tries to use a metal baton on Johnson’s bald head, resulting in the baton being bent around his noggin and the guy being hurled miles away for his mistake.

“This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change,” Johnson told his millions of Instagram followers Wednesday morning. “The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM.”

Black Adam flies into theaters October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.