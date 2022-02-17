Yeah, that’s what they all say: Ryan Reynolds insists he’s not in the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Ryan Reynolds is promoting his new Netflix movie The Adam Project, but he took some time to address a Marvel-related rumor: He insists his alter ego Deadpool won’t appear in Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

“Tell me everything about your appearance in the Doctor Strange movie,” Variety‘s Marc Malkin nonchalantly asked the star, cracking him up. “That’s the least covert trap I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ryan laughed. He then insisted with a smirk, “I guess I’m really not supposed to say anything about that, but I’m really not in the movie.”

When Malkin countered that it wasn’t exactly the most convincing denial ever, Ryan replied, “I may be an ‘unreliable narrator,’ but I promise you I’m not in the movie.”

Marvel fans are right to be skeptical, considering how many times Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox continuously denied their roles as “Peter Parker 3” and Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But even without Deadpool, there are plenty of Doctor Strange rumors to go around ever since some reportedly cameo-heavy reshoots were announced.

Among the rumors are Tom Cruise playing a version of Iron Man — a role Cruise once wanted to play in real life — and Chris Evans reprising his role as The Human Torch from the Fantastic Four movies. Some geeks are even buzzing about a cameo from Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine, who died in 2017’s Logan.

Sure, all of those seem far-fetched, but then again, so was the idea fans would see all three Spider-Men in one movie — until it happened.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness debuts May 6, 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.