“Wookiee welcome”: Widow of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew welcomes new actor into the furry fold

Lucasfilm

One of the characters from The Book of Boba Fett that has had fans buzzing just got the blessing of Angie Mayhew, the widow of Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and its prequels.

Black Krrsantan, a dark-furred Wookiee who first appeared in the pages of Star Wars comics, made his live-action debut in the show, and in a message from the Peter Mayhew Foundation charity, the actor portraying him got some love.

“Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett,” the message passed on from Mayhew’s widow began. “You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family! Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!”

Jones is the first person of color to play a Wookiee in a Star Wars property.

Mayhew died in 2019 from a heart attack, just shy of his 75th birthday, but his charity lives on, “devoted to the alleviation of disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life’s traumatic events.”

In his later years, when Mayhew’s health prevented him from reprising the role of Chewbacca onscreen, he mentored 7’3″ Joonas Suotamo in filling his shoes in the Star Wars sequels, and in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The fifth chapter of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

