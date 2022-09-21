Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting.

The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.

The two plaintiffs in the withdrawn suit, identified as Jane Doe, 22, and her now-14-year-old brother, John Doe, were respectively 14 and 7 years old at the time they were paid by family friend Haddish to appear in the sketch, the suit alleged.

One reportedly had the female eating a hero sandwich while moaning and simulating sex acts she was coached to perform; the other had the boy playing and bathing as Spears’ character leered and interacted with him suggestively.

In a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, Jane Doe noted, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us.”

She concluded, “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The statement didn’t mention Spears, who called the suit “extortion” in an Instagram video.

After the suit was filed, Haddish told her fans, “Unfortunately because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, insisted to Vanity Fair that the suit was baseless.

He added of the two now-adult accusers, “The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.