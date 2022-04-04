With ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars starting press tour, fans crying for trailer

Waititi, Hemsworth on “Thor: Ragnarok”/Marvel Studios

With its writer/director Taika Waititi hinting since last year that his fourth Thor movie will be the “craziest film he had ever done” — a bold statement from the guy who won an Oscar for imagining Hitler as an imaginary friend in Jojo Rabbit — fans are rabid for a trailer.

Alas, first the Super Bowl, and then the Oscars ads passed with nary a hint about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Today, star Chris Hemsworth posted that “long-lead press” — that is, generally, magazine interviews — had begun to promote the anticipated film, and that managed to whip up fans further. “Get ready folks, this film’s gonna be wild!” the God of Thunder himself promised.

However, with no trailer in sight, some fans are getting desperate for any hints, poring over Hemsworth’s picture with Taika, and their co-star Tessa Thompson, as if it were the Zapruder film.

One fan circled the stars’ hands: Waititi has his two index fingers up; Hemsworth is throwing up the heavy metal “devil horns,” and Thompson has peace signs flying in both hands. The fingers spell out “11 4 22,” the fan guesses, predicting the trailer would drop on April 11.

Like we said, they’re desperate.

All we do know for sure is that Natalie Portman is returning to the franchise as Jane Foster, who inherits the mantle of Thor; Thompson’s Valkyrie takes up the throne of New Asgard, hinted at the end of Avengers: Endgame; and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and the rest of their Guardians of the Galaxy pals also appear, as do a host of other stars.

Matt Damon, and Sam Neill also re-appear, after cameoing in Thor: Ragnarok, and Russell Crowe also will be seen.

Christian Bale reportedly plays the heavy, Gorr the Butcher, when the movie debuts July 7.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.