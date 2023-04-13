Willing to get a Morning Mix Tattoo? If you get the below logo tattoo’d (permanently) on your body… we’ll add you to our guest list for all Morning Mix Events through May 1st, 2024!

The tattoo must be complete, permanent and fully healed to be considered for entry. This contest is open to persons 21+ Deadline to enter is 12N on 4.28.23. One entry per person. Finalists will be selected at random and invited to The Mix Studios for tattoo inspection by an impartial judge. One winner will be selected at random from all finalists. All entries will receive a Morning Mix SWAG pack.

