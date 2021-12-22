Will Smith’s ex, Sheree Zampino, to appear on ‘RHOBH’

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Networks

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just got two new additions to its cast — Will Smith‘s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins.

The two newbies will appear on the show’s forthcoming season 12 alongside existing cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, E! News revealed.

Zampino, 54, will appear on RHOBH in the “friend of” role. She was previously married to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air for three years before divorcing in 1995. She and Will share 29-year-old son, Trey Smith.

Jenkins, 48, will join the cast as a full-time housewife. She is a mother of three and also is the founder, chair and CEO of Neuro Brands, a lifestyle drink company. Jenkins is also a philanthropist and activist.

A premiere date for RHOBH season 12 has not yet been announced.

