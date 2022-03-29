Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, Academy after slapping comedian during Oscars

ABC/AMPAS

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Actor Will Smith apologized Monday for slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Will Smith wrote in an Instagram post.

Rock, who was presenting for best documentary, made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair when Smith walked onto the stage and struck Rock in the face.

Once back in his seat Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth,” After the strike, most of the exchange was bleeped out for U.S. viewers.

Less than an hour later, Smith would go on to win best actor for his role in King Richard.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith said Monday.

