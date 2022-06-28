Who ya gonna call? ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel haunting theaters December 20, 2023

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — Columbia Pictures

ABC Audio has confirmed that the anticipated sequel to the hit reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife is due in theaters December 20, 2023.

As hinted in the end credits of that film, the live action sequel will return to the original two Ghostbusters films’ original haunting grounds, New York City.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrived in theaters in November 2021 after multiple pandemic delays. It was directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, the son of the series’ original director, Ivan Reitman, who died earlier this year.

The Columbia Pictures film, which starred Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and original Ghostbusters cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, made around $200 million globally.

