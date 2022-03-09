“Where is he?” Inquisitors are on the hunt for Jedi in first ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

Lucasfilm

On the same day Entertainment Weekly posted a first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ did one better and dropped the first trailer for the anticipated Star Wars spin off.

“The fight is done. We lost,” Ewan McGregor‘s exiled Jedi master admits in voiceover, as we see him for the first time in the flesh in the years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. At the end of that film, he promised to stay on Tatooine to watch over a young Luke Skywalker, and he’s shown doing just that — using binoculars to watch a young Luke Skywalker apparently already dreaming of being a pilot, as he’s shown wearing a helmet and mimicking working a ship’s controls.

“Stay hidden,” McGregor can be heard saying — either to Luke, or to himself.

Meanwhile, we see there’s great reason for them both to do so. Inquisitors have been dispatched all over the galaxy by Emperor Palpatine to hunt down the remaining Jedi, like Kenobi, who survived the Empire’s purge.

Rupert Friend, who plays the fearsome, pale-skinned Grand Inquisitor, tells his lieutenant, Moses Ingraham‘s Reva, “The key to hunting Jedi is patience. Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi Code is like an itch: He cannot help it.”

“Where is he?” he screams to an unseen character, with his fearsome spinning red lightsaber making his point.

As John Williams‘ unforgettable “Duel of the Fates” plays, we see Reva also slashing away with her Sith saber, as a legend reads, “Between darkness and defeat hope survives.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ May 25, aka Star Wars Day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.