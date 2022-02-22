“When we’re 70, I want to get the team back together”: Channing Tatum on a final ‘Magic Mike’ movie

ABC/Randy Holmes

While 41-year-old Channing Tatum recently told Kelly Clarkson that getting into Magic Mike shape isn’t as easy as it used to be, he’s got his eyes on a final installment decades from now.

Tatum, now starring in Dog, the dramedy film he co-directed, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about his regimen for a third film in his hit male stripper series, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

“It’s hard even if you do work out to be in that kind of shape,” Tatum said. “You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you.”

However, the third film nearly didn’t come together at all, he explained to IndieWire, in a chat alongside Reid Carolin, his Dog co-director and the screenwriter on the Magic movies. “There’s no way we’d do a third movie just because someone called us up and said they’d pay,” Channing said

However, when they saw the Magic Mike Live! show, which plays in venues all over the world, something changed. Said Tatum, “At the opening of the show in Berlin, Reid and [director Steven] Soderbergh were talking and they said, “There’s another movie here. We should look at it.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance doesn’t have a release date as yet, but will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

Other than that, Tatum said he has one idea for a final movie in the hit series. “The only one I said I’d actually do — before we decided on this [third film] — was the Grumpy Old Men version when we’re like 70. When we’re 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure.”

