“Whatever it takes”: Jeremy Renner posts videos of recovery after nearly fatal snowplow accident

Twice Oscar-nominated Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is putting in the work, both physically and mentally, following his near-fatal New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

In a series of new Instagram Stories he posted Monday evening, Renner recorded himself on a stationary bike, exercising his left leg, with the help of a brace in his left hand, as his right leg rests on a platform.

“Whatever it takes,” he captioned the video, a callback to a repeated line of dialog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The next image in the sequence shows the Mayor of Kingstown actor by the fire, reading cancer survivor Mark Nepo‘s self-help tome The Book of Awakening: Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have.

“Mental recovery, too,” Renner captioned that photo. The book deals with finding peace and beauty within your life one day at a time, even after adversity.

To show support to his Kingstown family, the final video in the sequence he posted was a clip from the latest episode of the Paramount+ show.

Renner suffered serious injuries when he was pulled under his Snowcat plowing vehicle in an accident outside his Nevada home on January 1.

The now-52-year-old star said he broke over 30 broken bones in the incident, which also left him with blunt chest trauma. He underwent emergency surgery after he was airlifted from the scene, and spent weeks in intensive care before he continued his recovery at home.

