What a doll: Warner Bros. teases Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie

Â© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most fans already think Ryan Gosling is a doll, but he literally is one come to life as Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros. Barbie movie.

The studio has teased a first image of the actor in the role — complete with bleach blond hair; hiked down denims revealing ‘Ken’ on his undies; an open, sleeveless denim vest showing off his eight pack; and a skin tone matching his plastic alter ego.

Margot Robbie stars as the titular blonde bombshell in the film, which was co-written and directed by Oscar nominated Little Women writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The romantic comedy also stars SNL vet Kate McKinnon, tick, tick…BOOM!‘s Alexandra Shipp, Superstore‘s America Ferrera, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and And Just Like That… actor Hari Nef.

Barbie is set to roll into theaters in her Dream Car on July 21, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.