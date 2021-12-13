‘West Side Story’ tops box office, but hits sour note with $10.5 million debut

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

It topped the box office, but Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story remake only managed to pull in an estimated $10.5 million in its opening weekend, despite earning stellar reviews.

The splashy reworking of the the 1961 film musical, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, fared even worse overseas, where it earned just $4.4 million.

Disney’s Encanto slipped to second placetwo, delivering an estimated $9.4 million in its third week of release and bringing its domestic total to $71.3 million. Internationally, the film added an estimated $80.5 million, bringing its worldwide tally to $151.8 million.

Grabbing third place is Ghostbusters: Afterlife, earning an estimated $7.1 million. After four weeks, the sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 has nabbed $112 million domestically and another $52.7 million overseas. Its worldwide box-office total now stands at $164.7 million.

House of Gucci landed in fourth place, delivering an estimated $4.1 million in its fourth week of release. Its global tally now stands at $93 million.

Rounding out the top five is Disney’s Eternals, earning an estimated $3.1 million in its sixth week in theaters. The film has racked up $161.2 million in North America so far, to go with another $234.1 million overseas. Its current worldwide total now stands at $395.3 million.

Elsewhere, National Champions, starring J.K. Simmons, failed to gain any yardage in its opening weekend, earning an estimated $300,000 for a 13th-place finish.

Red Rocket, starring Simon Rex, did well in limited release, drawing an estimated $96,593 from just six theaters for an impressive $16,098 per-screen average.

