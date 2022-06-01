‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler leading ‘Hunger Games’ prequel, and more

Lionsgate has tapped West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler to star in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The prequel movie will reportedly focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. As previously announced, Billy the Kid and The Gilded Age actor Tom Blyth will play the young Snow. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023…

Charles Siebert, the actor best known for playing the snooty Dr. Stanley Riverside II on all seven seasons of CBS’ MASH spinoff Trapper John, M.D., died May 1 of COVID-19-related pneumonia at University of California San Francisco Medical Center, his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 84. Siebert’s other TV roles included three guest-starring stints on All in the Family, and he appeared on other shows including Kojak, Police Woman, The Rockford Files, The Incredible Hulk, Maude, FBI and Murder, She Wrote. He also appeared in such films as The Other Side of Midnight, And Justice for All and Eight Men Out…

Kaley Cuoco, who stars and executive-produces the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, warns fans not to get their hopes up for a third season. Following Thursday’s season two finale, Cuoco tells People that while there’s been interest in a third season, “I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.” However, the 36-year-old Big Bang Theory alum admits she “could possibly get back in it,” but “needs a minute.” “I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow…But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay,” she adds…

