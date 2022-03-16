“We’re so cute!” — Kim Kardashian opens up to Ellen about finding happiness and falling for Pete Davidson

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian sat down with Ellen Degeneres on Wednesday, and raved about reaching a new chapter in her life with Pete Davidson.

The chat happened just days after the reality star and fashion mogul, 41, went “Instagram official” with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member. “I guess it’s like not official until you post,” Kim joked.

The pair have been linked since October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Kim explained that she showed restraint by only posting what pics she did of her and Pete last week. “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute!'” Kim told Ellen. “But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'”

The 41-year-old influencer added, “I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed…I don’t know what the rules are.”

When the talk show host told the star of Hulu’s new show The Kardashians that she seemed more at ease than she’s been, Kim agreed, saying, “It feels good! I think it’s just in life…I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy.”

She added, “And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, like f*** it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

