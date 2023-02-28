Wendy Williams shares plans for returning to TV

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Wendy Williams is apparently plotting her return to television.

After being spotted by paparazzi at a New York City PETCO, the longtime talkshow host gave an update on her current life plans.

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back.”

She added, “And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

Williams’ daytime talk show ended in 2022 after 13 years on air. Rumors circulated about why, including her battles with addiction and Graves’ Disease.

Shortly after the show’s final episode last June, which was hosted by fill-in host Sherri Shepherd, Williams posted an image of herself to her podcast’s Instagram with the caption, “When one door closes a LARGER one Opens!”

Williams subsequently went public about an ongoing battle over control of her finances.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.