Wendy Williams reveals what she wants in a future partner

ABC

Wendy Williams is open to finding love again, but that doesn’t mean she sees wedding bells in the future.

“I can’t wait to fall in love,” the Wendy Williams Show star told HollywoodLife. “However, there’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again. But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one.”

And, when it comes to the right one, Wendy shared, “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”

Wendy was married to Kevin Hunter for over 20 years before filing for divorce in April 2019. They share one son — 21-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.