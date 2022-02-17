Wendy Williams provides a health update; Nick Cannon says monogamy is not healthy; and more

Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television

Following rumors that she will not return this year to her talk show, Wendy Williams provided an update on her health in a five-minute Instagram video posted Wednesday, shot by her son, Kevin, as she walked along a Florida beach.

“I am going back stronger,” Wendy declared. “At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people,” she said, although she turned 57 in July. After some people suggested it was an old video, the clip was deleted.

Wendy has recovered from COVID-19, but she continues to suffer from Graves’ disease. There are unconfirmed reports that Sherri Shepherd will be named the permanent host of her show if Wendy isn’t ready to return to work in September.

In other news, after having eight children with multiple women, Nick Cannon admits he does want a monogamous relationship. Even so, he’s got his doubts. “We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have, and I don’t feel like that’s healthy,” The Masked Singer host said Wednesday on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman. “I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Finally, TMZ reports that former Scandal star Columbus Short is facing facing one charge of domestic violence and one charge of child endangerment after being arrested on February 2. The incident involved his wife, Aida Abramyan, at their California home. Short was released on bond on Thursday and is due to appear at Los Angeles Superior Court on June 6. The actor has been arrested numerous times, including for domestic violence in 2018, and served 34 days in jail after pleading no contest in court.

