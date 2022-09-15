Wendy Williams enters wellness facility to manage “overall health issues”

Good Morning America

Wendy Williams is taking some time to focus on her health and has entered a wellness facility “to manage her overall health issues,” her publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement to ABC News.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” Zanotti shared. “Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

The news comes amid Wendy’s longstanding health issues, which include Graves’ disease and lymphedema, the latter a condition that causes swelling due to a blockage in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In an effort to help manage these concerns, the longtime talk show host went on hiatus from season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show. The final season featured a rotation of guest hosts before the announcement that the show would end on June 17.

