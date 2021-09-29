Wendy Williams confirms season 13 of show amid ongoing health issues

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Wendy Williams is returning to television screens and she just has one question: How you doing?

In a social media announcement on Tuesday, it was revealed that the new season of The Wendy Williams Show will begin Monday, October 4.

The promotional clip, which was posted to the talk show’s Instagram account, promises “all new Hot Topics” and was captioned, “THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY. You don’t wanna miss it!”

The exciting news comes after the show’s premiere was postponed due to Williams’ numerous health issues, which included testing positive for COVID-19 and reportedly being checked into a mental health facility, according to the The New York Post. However, last week, sources shared that Wendy was ready to get back into the swing of things.

“Wendy is on the mend, and doing well,” the insider said. “There was a meeting this week, and [execs] assured staff the show will return on October 4., and Wendy is ready to get back to work.”

