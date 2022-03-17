Wendy Williams addresses health, legal battle with Wells Fargo in exclusive ABC News interview

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Wendy Williams is addressing months of reports and rumors about her mental and physical well-being after health struggles kept her from returning to her show for a 13th season. In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Williams said she is “comfortable” and “ready” to work again.

“Give me about three months,” she said in a phone interview. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Just last month, producers of The Wendy Williams Show announced that Williams’ talk show would come to an end after 14 seasons and will be replaced this fall by Sherri, a new series hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd had been one of the fan favorites filling in for Williams, who was said to be sidelined because of complications from her Graves’ disease, which is a thyroid condition.

Amid her various health struggles, Williams is in a legal battle with Wells Fargo Bank, which froze her accounts for two months. She said this has prevented her from fulfilling her financial obligations, including mortgage payments and employee payroll.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Williams said. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life…I am an honest, hard-working person.”

In court documents, the bank said it has requested a conservatorship for the talk show host because it believes “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation” — an allegation Wendy has denied.

“I want to spend more time with my family,” Williams said. “And you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold.”

Wells Fargo didn’t comment about Williams’ recent statements, but in February, the bank told People magazine, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

