“We fight or we die”: Viola Davis reigns in new trailer to ‘The Woman King’

Sony Pictures

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis plays General Nanisca in the fact-based epic The Woman King, and the new trailer shows she’s not taking any prisoners.

According to Sony Pictures, “The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

John Boyega plays a king forced to deploy his trusted general “as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.”

She pleads with the ruler, “The Europeans wish to conquer us…We must fight back for our people.”

His character replies, “You are asking me to take them to war!”

“Some things are worth fighting for,” Davis’ character insists.

Among the new recruits is No Time to Die and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ Lashana Lynch.

“We fear no one,” Davis’ character tells her charges. “I offer you a choice: We fight or we die.”

The movie hits theaters September 16.

