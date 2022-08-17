Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

MATTHIAS CLAMER/NETFLIX

Enjoy some Wednesday on your Wednesday — Wednesday Addams, that is.

Netflix has released the first official teaser for Wednesday, starring Jenny Ortega as the titular goth daughter of the Addams family.

In the trailer, we see Wednesday unleashing piranhas on her school’s water polo team for making fun of her brother, Puglsey. After the incident, the family moves to Nevermore, where Wednesday starts a new school.

“Finally you will be among peers who understand you,” Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia tells her. “Maybe you’ll even make some friends.”

“Little did I know, I’d be stepping into a nightmare full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” we hear Wednesday say in a voiceover. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

The series, directed by Tim Burton and also starring Luis Guzmán as Gomez, comes to Netflix this fall.

