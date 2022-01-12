Watch recap video of Twenty One Pilots’ freezing first show of 2022

Twenty One Pilots would’ve probably liked an extra 21 degrees during their first concert of 2022. The “Stressed Out” duo took the stage in Indianapolis for the outdoor show this past weekend, where temperatures dropped to below-freezing levels. In a newly released recap video of the show, we see Tyler Joseph prepare for the cold by trying on one of his signature ski masks. Drummer Josh Dun, however, was undeterred by the cold, and still took off his shirt for the performance. “The first show of 2022 was outside in the 20 [degree] chill of Indianapolis,” reads the recap video’s caption. “Wasn’t cold enough to keep Josh’s shirt on his back, though.” Ironically, the Indianapolis show was not part of Twenty One Pilots’ upcoming Icy tour, named after their 2021 album, Scaled and Icy. The Icy tour is set to kick off August 18 in Minneapolis, when it will — hopefully — be much warmer.
