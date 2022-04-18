Watch new trailer for Twenty One Pilots’ ﻿’Cinema Experience’﻿ film

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new trailer for their upcoming Cinema Experience film, an extended, theatrical release of the duo’s 2021 streaming concert.

The 30-second clip begins with a voiceover from frontman Tyler Joseph explaining that he and drummer Josh Dun had often been asked about performing a livestream show.

“The answer was always, ‘No,'” Joseph says. “How would we ever be able to recreate the connection with our fans in the same room with us? There wouldn’t be any magic.”

Then, as Joseph puts it, “the world stopped.”

“We knew if we were gonna do this, it had to be different,” he says.

The Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience features an additional 20 extra minutes of footage not included in the original stream, which the duo played last May to celebrate the release of their new album Scaled and Icy, as well as remastered audio and video. It premieres in theaters on May 19.

For the full list of participating theaters and showtimes, visit TwentyOnePilots.film.

In addition to catching them on the big screen, you can see Twenty One Pilots live and in-person on their U.S. Icy tour, launching in August.