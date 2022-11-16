Watch Machine Gun Kelly react to his Grammy nomination

Machine Gun Kelly is pretty excited about his Grammy nomination. Maybe not “smash a champagne glass in your face” excited, but excited nonetheless.

In an Instagram post, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker has shared a video capturing the moment he learned his Mainstream Sellout record is up for Best Rock Album. The clip shows Kelly anxiously watching the nominations stream Tuesday as Mainstream Sellout is read, leading him to jump on nearby furniture and run around the room.

“Call me what you want as long as [it] starts with ‘Grammy nominated,'” Kelly writes in the caption. “I LOVE YOU.”

Mainstream Sellout, the follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and Kelly’s second album recorded with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, was released in March. The nod for Best Rock Album gives MGK his first Grammy nomination.

After Tickets got snubbed for a nomination in 2021, Kelly tweeted, “wtf is wrong with the Grammys.” Now that he’s officially Grammy nominated, Kelly tells Entertainment Tonight he feels “a form of closure.”

“Sticking with a journey and wondering, is there really light at the end of the tunnel?” he says.

For MGK to go from Grammy nominee to Grammy winner, Mainstream Sellout will have to beat out The Black Keys‘ Dropout Boogie, Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9, Spoon‘s Lucifer on the Sofa, IDLES‘ CRAWLER, and Elvis Costello and The Imposters‘ The Boy Named If.

The 2023 Grammys take place February 5 in Los Angeles.