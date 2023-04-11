Watch Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris join forces in ‘The Marvels’ teaser trailer

Marvel Studios

A first look at the trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels premiered on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday.

The film, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, is directed by Nia DaCosta.

The trailer, which is set, appropriately, to the Beastie Boys hit “Intergalactic,” shows the Marvel trio teleporting to each other’s locations without warning, as Monica Rambeau explains, “Our powers are entangled.” We also see Kamala fangirlingover seeing Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, even as she’s spinning in a spacesuit.

Fans were first introduced to Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which earned more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Both the adult version of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel were introduced in separate Disney+ Marvel TV shows: the Emmy-nominated WandaVision and the acclaimed Ms. Marvel, respectively.

In The Marvels, Danvers now finds herself “shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.” According to the official synopsis, when she investigates a “wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

The synopsis continues. “Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.'”

Captain Marvel, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel are currently available to stream on Disney+. The Marvels, which also stars Zawe Ashton, opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 10.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.