Warner Bros. teases ‘Black Adam’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Aquaman’ and more at CinemaCon expo

Cinemacon 2022 – Eric Charbonneau

It was Warner Bros. night to shine in Sin City at the annual CinemaCon expo on Tuesday, and the studio amped up the star power onstage, as well as showed snippets of its forthcoming films.

Among them were Barbie, starring and produced by Margot Robbie; the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis, starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler; The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton; Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet; and the superhero sequels Shazam! Fury of the Gods; and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was there to not only introduce Black Adam, but also to collect the movie theater owner confab’s Entertainment Icon of the Decade trophy.

Other celebs who showed up to showcase their wares included Olivia Wilde, there to promote her second film as a director, the thriller Donâ€™t Worry Darling, which stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles.

The cast of the Shazam! sequel were on hand as well, including returning players Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, and series newcomer Helen Mirren.

The Batman‘s director Matt Reeves appeared to announce a sequel to his hit with Robert Pattinson, as reported. And speaking of the Caped Crusader, an onscreen appearance of Michael Keaton back in action as an older Batman in the preview to The Flash brought down the house, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The footage shown even had him calling back his “Let’s get nuts!” line from the 1989 original.

