Warm up your Valentine’s Day with trailer for Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Just in time to get hearts aflutter for Valentine’s Day comes the trailer to the much-anticipated second season premiere of Bridgerton.

As reported, with the exit of resident heartthrob Regé-Jean Page from the Netflix phenomenon, the sophomore season will center on Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton and his relationship with new cast member Simone Ashley‘s character, Kate Sharma.

In the coming attraction, once again Julie Andrews can be heard voicing the series’ resident gossip writer Lady Whistledown, who was revealed to the viewer in the first season finale to be Nicola Coughlan‘s character Penelope Featherington. “Dearest gentle reader,” Andrews intones, “Did you miss me?”

As her fevered columns speed all over the countryside — to the delight of court members — Whistledown explains how people are desperate to reveal her secret identity. In the meantime, she explains, she’s been sharpening her skills — or, as she corrects, “sharpening my knives…for all of you.”

The second season of Bridgerton will premiere on March 25 in Netflix.

