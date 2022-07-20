“War is afoot” in new trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Emma DâArcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — HBO/Ollie Upton

On Wednesday, HBO released the trailer to its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Laenor Velaryan sets the stage in the trailer’s tease with the words “war is afoot.”

As reported, the show is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood book, set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is a deep dive into the history of Game of Thrones’ House Targaryen, ancestors of tragic heroine Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

Paddy Considine‘s Viserys Targaryen says in the trailer, “The dream was clearer than a memory. I heard the sounds of thundering hooves. Splintering shields and ringing swords. And I placed my heir upon the Iron Throne.”

Later he’s informed that although he has an heir, Emma D’Arcy‘s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, “No queen has ever sat” on the coveted seat of power.

“I will not choose between my brother and my daughter,” he says, referring to his brother Daemon Targaryen, with Matt Smith looking shady as the possible ruler.

“Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged,” schemes Eve Best‘s Rhaenys Targaryen. “Knives will come out.”

Later she tells the young princess, “A woman would never inherit the Iron Throne. Because that is the order of things.”

D’Arcy’s character replies, “When I am queen, I will create a new order.”

As others plot for the coveted chair, we see Smith’s character apparently awakening dragons, a power the House of Targaryen is warned they “never should have trifled with.”

House of the Dragon debuts on HBO August 21.

