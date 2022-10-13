Volunteer with Violeta

In November, The Mix teams up with Care for Kids, providing fundamental food, clothing and healthcare for those in Chicago experiencing or at risk of Homelessness.

Thursday, November 8th from 10:30A until 2P Violeta and The Mix Team gather to help shop and pack groceries for Chicago youth and their families facing food insecurity.

A limited number of volunteer opportunities to join our team are available. Click HERE and sign up today! The shit on the site says 10A until 4P. However, The Mix shift will end at 2PM.