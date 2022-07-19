Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ making world premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Sony Pictures

The upcoming Toronto International Film Festival will play host to the world premiere of Viola Davis‘ new historical epic, The Woman King.

According to Sony Pictures, “The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

Emmy and Oscar winner Davis plays General Nanisca, who has to train new recruits to prevent a colonizing army from destroying the kingdom.

John Boyega and No Time to Die‘s Lashana Lynch also star in the film.

For those not attending the festival, which runs September 8-18, The Woman King hits theaters September 16.

