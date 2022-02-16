Venus and Serena Williams cover ‘Harper’s Bazaar’; Jamie Foxx becomes a dog in his next film; and more

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams are on the cover of the March Legacy issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The tennis superstars are celebrating the story of their father, King Richard, being nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

The sisters tell the publication they are proud of how the film depicts their lives before they became famous. “I don’t think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro,” Venus says.

“This isn’t a movie about tennis,” Serena adds, “This is a movie about family.”

Serena hopes more films about her family follow King Richard.

“I love Marvel. I think King Richard is Iron Man and that there still are other stories around it,” the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion says. “The next, obviously, would be the Venus story, and then there’s always the story about our other three sisters, and then there’s like a mom, and then there’s the Serena story. I see it just encompassing this whole superhero kind of thing.”

In other news, Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell become dogs in their film. Strays, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ferrell is a stray determined to get revenge on his former owner, while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Strays, a live-action/CGI hybrid, will debut in theaters on June 9, 2023.

Finally, Variety reports that Jay Ellis will host the first Anthem Awards on February 28 honoring individuals and organization for their social impact work.

“We enter the third year of a global pandemic that heightened serious disparities around the world,” the Insecure star said in a statement. “This important award presents an opportunity to celebrate work that has had real impact from industry leaders making a difference in their communities and globally.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.