“Vaxxed and boosted” Whoopi Goldberg absent from ‘The View’ after testing positive for COVID-19

ABC

On Monday’s installment of ABC’s The View, co-host Joy Behar announced that Whoopi Goldberg wouldn’t be appearing on the show for a spell, after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break.

“Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,” Behar assured the audience, adding that the EGOT-winner would return, “probably next week.”

Incidentally, with coronavirus cases surging in New York City, the entire show was filmed remotely from the homes of Behar and her colleagues Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.

“They say, ‘There’s no place like home for the holidays,’ and that’s where we are,” Behar snarked. “This omicron thing is all over the place.”

Navarro explained that her mother passed away on December 14 after a long illness, and the co-host shared that shortly thereafter, her father tested positive for COVID-19. However, she explained that he’s recovered, and was able to spend New Year’s Day with his family.

Additionally, Behar, who is also vaccinated, admitted that she canceled her holiday party plans over fears of the omicron surge. Hostin — who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 last year — explained that she was forced to remotely celebrate the holidays with her family via FaceTime, as she was isolated after having tested positive herself before Christmas.

Hostin insisted “these vaccines work,” explaining that she only suffered “cold-like symptoms” from her bout with the virus.

