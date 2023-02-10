Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker: “We couldn’t be happier”

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a bride.

The High School Musical alum confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker, in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

Alongside a snapshot of Tucker hugging Hudgens from behind, the couple wrote, “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

The post also included a second photo of Hudgens’ hand, showing a closer look at the engagement ring, with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background at night.

Many of the pair’s famous friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the bride and groom to-be including actress Sarah Hyland, who shared lyrics from “Thank Goodness,” from Broadway’s Wicked, writing, “Couldn’t be happier, right here look what we’ve got a fairy-tale plot, out very own happy ending.”

The social media post comes about a week after news spread that the couple had gotten engaged. It’s unclear exactly when the proposal happened.

Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, have kept their relationship relatively private, though Hudgens confirmed they were dating in May 2021.

