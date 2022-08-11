“Van lives.” Lauren Ambrose joins ‘Yellowjackets’ cast

Lauren Ambrose in “Servant” — Apple TV+

Servant star and Six Feet Under veteran Lauren Ambrose has been tapped for the second season of the Emmy-nominated Showtime series Yellowjackets.

The announcement was made via Twitter, with a Polaroid-looking video image of the actress, along with the words “Van lives.” — tipping their hand that the flame-haired actress will be playing the adult version of the time-jumping show’s resident redhead Liv Hewson.

The series centers on a titular high school soccer team forced to survive on their own after a plane crash, and also catches up with the survivors 25 years later. Its second season goes before cameras later this month in Vancouver.

The first season of Yellowjackets earned seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and also respective Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actress noms for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.