Upside Down, on top: ‘Stranger Things’ continues streaming dominance

Netflix’s smash Stranger Things was on the minds — and in the living rooms — of American audiences, according to the latest ranking of streaming service aggregator app Reelgood.

Based on data from the app’s five million users in the U.S., the series topped the competition for the period of June 30 through July 6, besting #2-ranked series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, on Amazon Prime.

Coming in third was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hit Disney+ on June 22; Jeff Bridges‘ FX series The Old Man came up in fourth place, thanks to its streaming on Hulu.

In fifth place was another Hulu hit, The Only Murders in the Building.

