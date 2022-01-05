Uh-huh-huhuhuhuhuh: Mike Judge teases “brand-new ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ movie…and more”

Comedy Central

As Beavis and Butt-Head would say in unison: “YES!”

Mike Judge, the creator of the one-time MTV animated phenomenon, took to Twitter today to announce, “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand-new movie and more on Paramount+.”

Judge, who also created the Emmy-winning animated series King of the Hill, as well as the live-action classics Office Space and Idiocracy and HBO’s acclaimed Silicon Valley, added that there’s “[n]o exact date yet,” but teased that fans will see the new content “soon.”

His post was accompanied by sketches of what the two sniggering teens might look like if the animated characters didn’t age well. Judge referenced Beavis’ and Butt-Head’s split-screen appearances, noting, “They need some time to get back in shape.”

Back in 2020, ABC Audio reported that Judge had inked a deal to write, produce and, of course, voice new B&B content for Comedy Central.

Paramount+ is owned by the same parent company as the comedy network.

Beavis and Butt-Head launched on MTV in 1993 with a series of janky-looking animated shorts, including Frog Baseball — the likes of which would never pass in today’s society — before the series took on a life of its own. The episodes were interspersed with scenes of the boys making fun of music videos…because those were still a thing in 1993.

Beavis and Butt-Head spawned a hit movie, the 1996 road-trip flick Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which spawned a hit soundtrack to boot.

