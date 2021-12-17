Twenty One Pilots tease upcoming video for “The Outside”

It appears Twenty One Pilots will be kicking off 2022 with a new video.

In a tweet Thursday, the duo revealed that they plan to film a visual for their Scaled and Icy song “The Outside” “after the holidays.”

While you wait for that to arrive, you can check out a newly released live video for “The Outside,” filmed during the “Stressed Out” outfit’s headlining set at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival last month. The clip is streaming now on YouTube.

Scaled and Icy, the sixth Twenty One Pilots album, was released this past May. “The Outside” will be the fourth Scaled and Icy song to get a video, following lead single “Shy Away,” “Choker” and “Saturday.”

In addition to releasing a new video, Twenty One Pilots’ 2022 plans also include their headlining Icy tour, which launches in the U.S. in August.