Trevor Noah says Kanye’s recent conduct “breaks my heart”

Comedy Central

(NOTE LANGUAGE) After Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for his racist digs at Trevor Noah, the Daily Show host says the recording artist’s recent behavior “breaks my heart.”

Ye went after Noah for his support of Kim Kardashian in light of attacks Kanye made against his ex wife and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. Noah, who grew up with an abusive father, said in part on his show, “What [Kim is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

TMZ posted a screencap of Noah’s Instagram Story about the situation.

While admitting the racist version of “Kumbaya” that Kanye used to diss him was “funny as s***,” Noah said that West was still an “indelible” part of his life.

“I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you,” Noah wrote. “S***, I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you,” he continued, a callback to West supporting the devices for saving his life in a serious car accident.

“It breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah expressed, adding, “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Noah also commented, “I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”

Trevor also added optimistically, “hopefully, one day we’ll all be laughing about this.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.