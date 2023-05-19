Tori Spelling asks for help after sharing family’s ‘spiral of sickness’ due to ‘extreme mold’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE

Actress Tori Spelling is sharing a warning with other parents and asking for help after mold problems caused her family to experience a “spiral of sickness.”

Spelling, who shares five children with her husband, Dean McDermott, took to Instagram this week to ask for help finding a “mold lawyer” in California, where the family lives.

“Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” Spelling wrote. “My kids are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help.”

Earlier this month, Spelling shared photos on Instagram of herself with at least four of her children at an urgent care clinic.

Spelling said in the caption that she was prompted to look for answers after her kids were in what she described as a monthslong “continual spiral of sickness.”

“Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home,” Spelling wrote. “But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

Spelling wrote that among the symptoms her children have experienced are skin rashes, extreme fatigue, dizziness, fevers and respiratory infections. Her five children range in age from 6 to around 16.

Spelling said a professional mold inspection company found “extreme mold” in the family’s home, which she said they had been renting.

“It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed,” she wrote. “But, we now will vacate the home asap.”

