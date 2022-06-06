‘Top Gun: Maverick’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $86 million weekend

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick spends a second week at #1. The sequel delivered an estimated $86 million, putting its total domestic gross at just under $292 million and nearly $548 million globally. Those numbers officially make Top Gun: Maverick the highest-grossing film domestically for star Tom Cruise, without adjusting for inflation, flying past 2005’s War of the Worlds.

Holding onto second place for second straight week was Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which delivered nearly $9.3 million. The movie’s five-week domestic now stands at $388.7 million. Overseas, Doctor Strange overseas has racked up $520.7 million, bringing its current global tally to $909.4 million.

The Bob’s Burger Movie grabbed an estimated $4.5 million in its second week of release for a third place finish. The big screen adaptation of the popular animated TV show has made $22.2 million in North America so far, to go along with $131 million coming from overseas, bringing it worldwide box-office total to $218.3 million.

Fourth place went to another animated comedy The Bad Guys, which collected an estimated $3.3 million in its seventh week in theaters. Its total domestic haul thus far stands at $87.3 million to go along with $131 million internationally. That bringing it current global tally to $218.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film version of the beloved TV series earned an estimated $3 million. After three weeks, its scooped up $35.7 million domestically and $41 million overseas for a grand total of $76.7 million worldwide.

This week’s only debut, the David Cronenberg horror flick Crimes of the Future, starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, scared up a estimated $1.1 million in North America for a 10th place finish. It added an estimated $318,637, overseas, putting its first-week global tally at around $1.4 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.